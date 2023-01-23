Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) takes part in a military exercise near Liepaja, Latvia September 26, 2022. (Reuters)
A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) takes part in a military exercise near Liepaja, Latvia September 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian spy service accuses Ukraine of deploying weapons at nuclear power stations

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR) accused Ukraine on Monday of storing Western-supplied arms at nuclear power stations across the country.

It provided no evidence and Reuters was unable to verify the claims.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement, the SVR said US-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers, air defense systems and artillery ammunition had been delivered to the Rivne nuclear power station in the northwest of Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian armed forces are storing weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territory of nuclear power plants,” it said, adding that an arms shipment to the Rivne power station had taken place in the last week of December.

Ukraine’s many nuclear power stations have been the focus of attention since the start of the conflict. Russian forces seized the defunct Chornobyl nuclear power plant less than 48 hours after troops invaded, and also captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - the largest in Europe - early in the war.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of shelling Zaporizhzhia and Ukraine says Russia is using the site as a de facto weapons depot.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog has expressed grave concerns over attacks near the plant, warning of the risk of a nuclear disaster.

Read more:

Russian forces achieve more progress in Zaporizhzhia region, defense ministry claims

Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine’s eastern regions: Officials

Duma speaker and Putin ally says delivering weapons to Kyiv will lead to catastrophe

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size