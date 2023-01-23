Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue was the scene of an overnight shooting that left multiple people injured on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)
Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue was the scene of an overnight shooting that left multiple people injured on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP)

Twelve people injured in shooting at Louisiana nightclub

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Authorities in Louisiana say 12 people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Baton Rouge early Sunday.

One of the victims is in critical condition, while the rest are listed as stable, police said. No arrests have been made.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The shooting occurred inside the Dior Bar & Lounge around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., a police spokesman.

While no arrests have been made and the motive for the shootings is unknown, McKneely said the police department has leads.

“People are talking, and we know that we can get some information to help us with our investigation,” McKneely said.

No additional information about the shooting, victims or investigation was provided at this time.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome — who met with mayors of other major US cities in Washington, D.C., last week, to discuss the issue of crime — called the shooting “a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked.”

“We will not stop our work until everyone feels safe and individuals no longer turn to guns to resolve their differences,” Broome tweeted.

Read more:

Suspect in California shooting that left 10 dead shot and killed himself: Authorities

Gunman at large after killing 10 near LA, police say

US prosecutors will not seek death penalty against accused Texas Walmart shooter

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size