Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this photograph taken on April 30, 2015, pedestrians walk past damaged temples at the UNESCO world heritage site of Bhaktapur on the outskirts of the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck the Himalayan nation on April 25. AFP
File photo of pedestrians walk past damaged temples at the UNESCO world heritage site of Bhaktapur on the outskirts of the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck the Himalayan nation on April 25, 2015. (AFP)

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Indian capital New Delhi

Reuters, New Delhi
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending
tremors across India’s capital New Delhi.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Social media users in India said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other hanging objects.

Read more: Dubai building demolition shakes nearby areas, no ‘earthquake’ reported

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size