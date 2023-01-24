Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Indian capital New Delhi
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending
tremors across India’s capital New Delhi.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties.
Social media users in India said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other hanging objects.
