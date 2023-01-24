Indian court grants extradition for murder suspect of an Australian woman
A court in New Delhi on Tuesday approved an extradition request for the prime suspect in the killing of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago.
Rajwinder Singh, who is of Indian origin, was arrested in November on the outskirts of the Indian capital. His arrest came three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar ($677,000) reward.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
.
Australia had applied to India for Singh’s extradition in March 2021, but he could not be found.
Singh, 38, flew from Sydney to India the day after 24-year-old Australian Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast on October 22, 2018.
The court’s order approving Singh’s extradition to Australia will now need to be signed off by the Indian government, which could take a few weeks, said Ajay Digpaul, standing counsel for the federal Indian government. He added that Singh earlier this month waived his right to challenge the extradition.
In November, Australia’s attorney general said Singh's extradition is a “high priority” for his government and that it will work with Indian authorities to ensure Singh returned to Australia to face justice.
The Queensland government on November 3 offered the largest reward in the state’s history for information about Singh.
The reward was unique in that it did not seek a clue that solves a crime and leads to a successful prosecution. Instead, the money is offered for information that leads only to a suspect’s location and arrest.
Indian police arrested Singh on the same day they received information about his whereabouts, Australian Federal Police said in November.
New Delhi police said Singh was arrested on a highway to his home state of Punjab based on intelligence shared by the France-based international policing organization Interpol as well as Australian police.
Singh was “believed to be avoiding apprehension in the Punjab region in India since traveling to the country” in 2018, according to Australian police.
Singh was employed as a nurse at Innisfail, a town south of the major city of Cairns, when Cordingley was killed on Wangetti Beach. She had gone to the beach to walk her dog.
Australia and India have had a extradition treaty in place since 2010, but the process can be slow.
For 13 years, Australia has been pursuing the extradition of Indian national Puneet Puneet, 33, who fled Australia after he was convicted of drunk driving and speeding when he hit and killed one pedestrian and injured another in downtown Melbourne in 2008.
Read more: Australia police offer $633,000 reward to find Indian fugitive suspected of murder
-
Australia police offer $633,000 reward to find Indian fugitive suspected of murderAustralian police offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward on Thursday for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is ... World News
-
Record 160,000 give up Indian citizenship in 2021, US, Australia top destinationsA total of 163,370 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2021, according to information shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs.The document said that ... World News
-
Australia, India sign trade deal in virtual ceremonyAustralia formally signed a trade deal with India on Saturday as the two nations signaled an intention to forge closer trade ties.The Australia-India ... World News
-
US, Australia criticize India over Russia talks as Lavrov visits DelhiThe US and Australia criticized India for considering a Russian proposal that would undermine sanctions imposed by America and its allies, showing a ... World News
-
India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese portsIndia is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how ... World News
-
First Australian repatriation flight from India scheduledThe first repatriation flight for Australians from COVID-ravaged India will arrive in the Northern Territory on Saturday after the lifting of a ... Coronavirus
-
Australian court rejects challenge to India travel banAn emergency legal challenge to Australia’s contentious ban on citizens returning from COVID-struck India failed Monday, dashing stranded travelers’ ... Coronavirus