Ukraine’s deputy defense minister resigns, citing baseless accusations of corruption
Ukraine’s deputy defense minister responsible for supplying troops with food and equipment resigned on Tuesday morning, citing “media accusations” of corruption that he and the ministry say are baseless.
A statement on the defense ministry’s website said that Vyacheslav Shapovalov’s resignation was “a worthy deed” that would help retain trust in the ministry.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Tymoshenko tenders his resignation