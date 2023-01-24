Theme
Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.(AP Photo/Libkos)
Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on January 11, 2023.(AP)

Ukraine’s deputy defense minister resigns, citing baseless accusations of corruption

Reuters
Ukraine’s deputy defense minister responsible for supplying troops with food and equipment resigned on Tuesday morning, citing “media accusations” of corruption that he and the ministry say are baseless.

A statement on the defense ministry’s website said that Vyacheslav Shapovalov’s resignation was “a worthy deed” that would help retain trust in the ministry.

