Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Members of Germany’s Verdi union take part in a warning strike by ground services, security inspection and check-in staff at Tegel airport in Berlin, on March 10, 2017. (Reuters)
Members of Germany’s Verdi union take part in a warning strike by ground services, security inspection and check-in staff at Tegel airport in Berlin, on March 10, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Berlin Airport cancels all flights on Wednesday amid wage strike

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Berlin’s airport said it has canceled all passenger flights for today because of a strike organized by the Verdi union.

The dispute means that about 300 takeoffs and landings won’t be possible, affecting about 35,000 passengers, according to a statement by the BER airport operator.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Labor union Verdi called the warning strike, citing dissatisfaction with proposals made in three rounds of collective bargaining negotiations by the airport’s management.

It’s demanding an increase of €500 ($543) a month for ground services employees over a 12-month period as well as higher bonuses for air security personnel who work weekends and public holidays.

Berlin-Brandenburg opened in 2020 after eight years of construction delays. More than 19 million passengers passed through the airport in 2022, according to the operator’s website.

Air traffic has come back from the pandemic, with leisure travel picking up most notably. The surge caused chaos at airports across Europe last year after operators and ground personnel struggled to meet demand.

Read more:

Greek police search Ryanair passenger plane over bomb threat

Azur Air flight from Russia to India diverted after second bomb threat in two weeks

Second Qantas flight in two days suffers midair mechanical issue

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size