Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. File Photo: Reuters)

UK PM says Tehran must give answers on British-Iranian national Akbari

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on the Iranian government to provide answers about the death and burial of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari who was executed by Iran earlier this month.

“The regime is prolonging the suffering of the family and it is sadly typical of that disregard for basic human dignity,” Sunak told parliament. “Iran must now provide answers about the circumstances of his death and his burial.”

On January 14, Tehran defied calls from the UK and the US and executed Akbari, who once served as Iran’s deputy defense minister. That prompted London to impose a fresh round of sanctions on Iranian officials earlier this week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Labour lawmaker Andy Slaughter said he was due to meet a British foreign office minister on Thursday along with the family of Akbari, who had lived in Slaughter’s constituency, to seek the government’s help at “this time of greatest suffering.”

Read more:

UK sanctions Iran’s Prosecutor General, recalls ambassador over Akbari’s execution

Iran detention of Belgian aid worker ‘flagrant violation’: UN experts

UK vows more action against Iran after execution

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size