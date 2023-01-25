Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 14, 2023. Governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Valentyn Reznichenko via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALE. NO ARCHIVE. REFILE - CORRECTING YEAR
A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 14, 2023. Governor of Dnipropetrovsk region. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Frigate tests strike capabilities in Atlantic: Russia defense ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday the frigate Admiral Gorshkov tested its strike capabilities in the Atlantic Ocean.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement, the ministry said the frigate had run a test on hypersonic Zircon missiles, which have a range of 900 km (560 miles), using computer simulation.

The statement did not say the frigate had launched a missile.

Read more:

Russia’s Wagner chief writes to White House over new US sanctions

Senior Russian politician poses with sledgehammer in tribute to Wagner mercenaries

Russia claims capture of Soledar, acknowledges Wagner role

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size