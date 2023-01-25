Frigate tests strike capabilities in Atlantic: Russia defense ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday the frigate Admiral Gorshkov tested its strike capabilities in the Atlantic Ocean.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In a statement, the ministry said the frigate had run a test on hypersonic Zircon missiles, which have a range of 900 km (560 miles), using computer simulation.

The statement did not say the frigate had launched a missile.

Read more:

Russia’s Wagner chief writes to White House over new US sanctions

Senior Russian politician poses with sledgehammer in tribute to Wagner mercenaries

Russia claims capture of Soledar, acknowledges Wagner role