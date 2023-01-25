Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2023. (Reuters)

India, Egypt to deepen military co-operation, as Sisi holds talks with PM Modi

Reuters, New Delhi
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

India and Egypt will seek to deepen military cooperation, including between their defense industries, India’s foreign secretary said on Wednesday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as part of a state visit where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honor at India’s January 26 Republic Day.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Egypt is trying to drum up foreign investment as it tries to manage a dollar shortage that has led to a sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound.

Last year it sought help from Gulf allies and the International Monetary Fund after the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine exacerbated its underlying challenges.

Read more: Egypt’s president heads to India amid investment push

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size