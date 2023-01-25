India, Egypt to deepen military co-operation, as Sisi holds talks with PM Modi
India and Egypt will seek to deepen military cooperation, including between their defense industries, India’s foreign secretary said on Wednesday.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as part of a state visit where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honor at India’s January 26 Republic Day.
Egypt is trying to drum up foreign investment as it tries to manage a dollar shortage that has led to a sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound.
Last year it sought help from Gulf allies and the International Monetary Fund after the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine exacerbated its underlying challenges.
