Microsoft Teams, Outlook down for thousands of users: Report

Thousands of users from around the world are reporting issues with Microsoft services including Teams and Outlook, according to a surge in reports on Downdetector.com.

“We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps,” Microsoft said in a statement on Twitter regarding its Office 365 services outage.

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

Data from outage tracking website showed more than 4,000 incidents in India and over a 1,000 in Japan with spikes in Australia, Britain and the United Arab Emirates. The reports are made in real time by users as the outage persists.

Many users took to Twitter to share updates on the outage, with ‘Teams’ and ‘Office365’ taking first and fifth place on the micro-blogging app under trending.

Microsoft Teams, used by more than 280 million people globally, forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses and schools, which use the service to make calls, schedule meetings and organize their workflow.

Among the other services affected were Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, according to the company's status page.

