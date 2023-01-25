Theme
Police stands outside of Ukrainian embassy after, Spanish police said, blast at embassy building injured one employee while handling a letter, in Madrid, Spain November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Police stands outside of Ukrainian embassy after, Spanish police said, blast at embassy building injured one employee while handling a letter, in Madrid, Spain, on November 30, 2022. (Reuters)

Spanish police arrest 74-year-old man over letter bombs sent to PM, embassies

Reuters, Madrid
Spanish police have arrested a 74-year-old man suspected of being the author of the letter-bombs sent in late 2022 to several institutions and embassies in Spain, TV station La Sexta reported on Wednesday.

The devices were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, government offices, a European Union satellite company and the US embassy between November 24 and December 2.

One person was slightly injured.

