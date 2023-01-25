Ukraine admits troops withdrew from Soledar
The Ukrainian military conceded to AFP Wednesday that its troops had pulled out of the battle-scarred town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region, which Russian forces said they captured earlier this month.
“After months of heavy fighting, including over the past weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine left (Soledar) and retreated along the outskirts to pre-prepared positions,” said military spokesman Sergiy Cherevaty.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Japan PM Kishida considers Ukraine trip