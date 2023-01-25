Theme
Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.(AP Photo/Libkos)
Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on January 11, 2023. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine admits troops withdrew from Soledar

AFP
The Ukrainian military conceded to AFP Wednesday that its troops had pulled out of the battle-scarred town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region, which Russian forces said they captured earlier this month.

“After months of heavy fighting, including over the past weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine left (Soledar) and retreated along the outskirts to pre-prepared positions,” said military spokesman Sergiy Cherevaty.

