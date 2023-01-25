Washington’s possible tank deliveries to Ukraine a ‘blatant provocation’: Russia
The possible deliveries of battle tanks by Washington to Ukraine will be a “another blatant provocation” against Russia, Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, said on Wednesday.
“It is obvious that Washington is purposefully trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us,” Antonov said in remarks published on the embassy’s Telegram messaging app.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“If the United States decides to supply tanks, then justifying such a step with arguments about ‘defensive weapons’ will definitely not work. This would be another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation.”
The United States was expected to announce as soon as Wednesday that it will send heavy tanks to Ukraine.
Read more:
Germany refuses to give Ukraine battle tanks before US provides its own: WSJ
US announces $1.85 bln weapons package for Ukraine, including Patriot missile
-
Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Tymoshenko tenders his resignationThe deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Tuesday he had asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday to relieve ... World News
-
Belarus leader says he has been asked to conclude a non-aggression pact with UkraineBelarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he had been asked to conclude a non-aggression pact with Ukraine, the Belta state news ... World News
-
Germany receives Poland’s official request to give Ukraine tanks, says PolandGermany has now received Poland’s official request to re-export Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the Polish defense minister said on Tuesday, as Warsaw ... World News