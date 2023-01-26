Paris: Franco-Irish held in Iran must be freed immediately, needs medical care

Bernard Phelan, a Franco-Irish citizen detained in Iran, must be released immediately and provided access to urgent medical care, the Foreign Ministry in Paris said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The denial of medical access by Iranian authorities is unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told journalists, adding France was very concerned about Phelan’s poor health condition.

Read more:

French-Irish citizen held in Iran in ‘critical’ health: France

Traveler, 35, among French citizens detained in Iran: Parents