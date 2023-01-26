Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Bernard Phelan. (Twitter)
Bernard Phelan. (Twitter)

Paris: Franco-Irish held in Iran must be freed immediately, needs medical care

Reuters, Paris
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Bernard Phelan, a Franco-Irish citizen detained in Iran, must be released immediately and provided access to urgent medical care, the Foreign Ministry in Paris said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The denial of medical access by Iranian authorities is unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told journalists, adding France was very concerned about Phelan’s poor health condition.

Read more:

French-Irish citizen held in Iran in ‘critical’ health: France

Traveler, 35, among French citizens detained in Iran: Parents

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size