Trump preps for upcoming election campaigns after slow start

Donald Trump will seek to kick his campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination into gear this weekend, with a pair of campaign stops in key early-voting states more than two months after he announced his intention to run.

The appearances in New Hampshire and South Carolina are an opportunity to address complaints from some fellow Republicans that his intended rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden has gotten off to a slow start, but they may also illustrate a weakening grip on the party.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Key South Carolina allies US Senator Lindsey Graham and Governor Henry McMaster are expected to join Trump in an event at the state capitol, but some other well-known Republicans are staying away. They include two with possible White House ambitions of their own, former Governor Nikki Haley and US Senator Tim Scott.

That is a sign that some key Republican donors and activists are looking for other options to challenge an expected Biden re-election campaign, including Haley as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to interviews with a dozen party officials, donors, and strategists this week.

“I do not hear any state elected officials or big donors too excited about Trump,” said one person who played a major role in Trump’s previous campaigns in South Carolina. “The names that I hear them excited about are DeSantis and Haley.”

About a year out from the start of party nominating contests, Trump carries some powerful advantages into his campaign. Polls regularly show him as the leading choice among Republican voters and his four turbulent years in the White House give him a tremendous advantage in name recognition.

He has been a prodigious fundraiser since leaving office, though his primary fundraising vehicle Save America is registered to fund Trump’s political allies but not his own campaigns.

Read more:

US President Biden to attack House Republicans in economic speech

Meta to restore Donald Trump’s Instagram, Facebook accounts

Trump, lawyers sanctioned over $937,000 for ‘inadequate’ lawsuit against Clinton