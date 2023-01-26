Theme
This photograph shows an object of a critical power infrastructure as it burns after a drone attack to Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Drones attacked the Ukrainian capital early on December 19, 2022 morning, the Kyiv city military administration said, urging people to heed air alerts. (AFP)
This photograph shows an object of a critical power infrastructure as it burns after a drone attack to Kyiv. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine downs 24 Russian drones targeting Kyiv, warns of incoming attacks

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian forces launched an unsuccessful overnight drone attack on Ukraine on Thursday, mainly targeting central regions and the capital Kyiv, the Ukrainian military said.

Anti-aircraft defenses downed all 24 drones, country’s military command said in a morning report.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There’s a major danger of further aviation and missile attack across the entire territory (of Ukraine),” it said in a statement.

Kyiv’s regional administration said that 15 out of 24 drones have been downed around the Ukrainian capital and that there were no damages.

It also warned people about the possibility of more missile attacks during the day.

