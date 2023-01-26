Ukraine downs 24 Russian drones targeting Kyiv, warns of incoming attacks

Russian forces launched an unsuccessful overnight drone attack on Ukraine on Thursday, mainly targeting central regions and the capital Kyiv, the Ukrainian military said.

Anti-aircraft defenses downed all 24 drones, country’s military command said in a morning report.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There’s a major danger of further aviation and missile attack across the entire territory (of Ukraine),” it said in a statement.

Kyiv’s regional administration said that 15 out of 24 drones have been downed around the Ukrainian capital and that there were no damages.

It also warned people about the possibility of more missile attacks during the day.

Read more:

UNESCO designates Odesa in Ukraine a World Heritage in Danger site

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy urges UN action on deportations

Russia claims progress in Bakhmut, Ukraine says fighting fierce