China says allegation it provides aid to Russia has no factual basis

There is no factual basis to allegations China provides aid to Russia, China’s embassy in Washington said late on Thursday, after the United States put sanctions on a China-based company for alleged support to Russian mercenary company Wagner Group.

The US Treasury Department on Thursday designated China-based Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute Co. LTD, known as Spacety China, accusing it of providing radar satellite imagery over locations in Ukraine to a Russia-based technology firm.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A source told Reuters earlier this week that the United States had observed non-lethal military assistance and economic support from some Chinese companies that “stops short of wholesale sanctions evasion,” the source said. The source also said it was unclear if the Chinese government was aware of these activities.

Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu, when asked for comment on Thursday’s measures, said China opposed unilateral sanctions, adding that Beijing is committed to dialogue for peace on the Ukraine issue.

“The allegation that China provides ‘aid’ to Russia has no factual basis, but is purely speculative and deliberately hyped up,” he said.

“The US must not undermine China’s legitimate rights and interests in any form when handling the Ukraine issue and the US-Russia relations.”

The United States has warned the Chinese government of consequences should China provide weaponry to Russia for use against Ukraine.

US officials say Wagner has been helping Russia’s military in the Ukraine war, which has reduced cities to rubble and killed or wounded thousands.

Read more:

Belgium steps up Ukraine aid with missiles, ammo, guns

Poland will send 60 additional tanks to Ukraine

‘Absurd’ new US sanctions will hit foreign business deals: Russia