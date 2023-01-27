Development partners commit $30 bln to food production in Africa

Development partners have committed $30 billion to boost food production in Africa over the next five years, said Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, during closing remarks at a food security summit on Friday.
The three-day summit in Senegal’s capital Dakar brought together African leaders, development banks and international partners including the United States, the European Union and Britain to mobilize funding and political commitment.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The major theme was that African countries need to boost their food production capacity, rather than relying so heavily on imports which have left them vulnerable to price spikes and shortages.
The continent is facing its worst food crisis ever, with more than one in five Africans – a record 278 million people – facing hunger, according to United Nations estimates.
Heavy debt burdens from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which raised prices of fuel, grain and edible oils, have added to long-term causes of food insecurity such as climate change and conflict, experts say.
Read more:
Russia’s Lavrov blasts West ‘colonial methods’ in new Africa tour
Macron accuses Russia of stoking anti-French propaganda in Africa
Russian firm agrees to ship fertilizers to Africa from parts of Europe: Report
-
Arab-backed development fund to tackle global food insecurity with $10 bln packageThe Arab Coordination Group, the second-largest development fund in the world, launched an initial $10 billion package to tackle global food ... World News
-
UN warns Central African Republic facing food insecurity crisisThe United Nations on Tuesday made an urgent appeal for funds to help the Central African Republic face a mounting food crisis.The UN’s World Food ... World News
-
UAE asks state entities to buy local in food security push: Minister Mariam Al MheiriThe United Arab Emirates has directed government entities such as the armed forces and hospital authorities to buy locally grown produce to support ... Economy
-
Greenhouses to vertical farming: The Middle East’s path to foolproof food securityAn agricultural industry expert has cautioned Middle Eastern nations against an “over centralization” of the food system linking security with ... Gulf