Asylum-seeking migrants walk out of the Rio Bravo river after crossing it to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, US, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on December 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Asylum-seeking migrants in El Paso, Texas, US, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on December 17, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Mexico finds 57 adolescent migrants crammed into truck near US border

The Associated Press, Mexico City 
Mexican immigration authorities said they found 57 Guatemalan adolescents packed into a trailer on a highway near the US border Thursday.

The National Immigration Institute said the 43 boys and 14 girls were crammed into the truck’s trailer, along with eight men and a woman and her daughter.

All of the adolescents were considered unaccompanied minors, meaning they had no relatives or parents with them.

The vehicle was stopped for inspection on a highway leading to the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.

The driver of the vehicle was detained. The minors were taken to a child welfare facility.

Children are frequently smuggled through Mexico to rejoin parents or relatives who have already emigrated to the United States.

