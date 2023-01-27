Russia says new US ambassador will not be able to improve relations
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that Lynne Tracy, the new US ambassador to Moscow, would not improve ties between the two countries because of what she called Washington’s ongoing “hybrid war” against Russia.
The ambassador’s appointment comes as relations between Russia and the US linger at historic lows over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Zakharova said Tracy’s room for maneuver would be limited due to what she said was fierce anti-Russian bipartisan feeling in the United States.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
She said she thought it would be progress if US-Russia relations did not sour even further, but said Russia did not believe it would be possible to prevent a further deterioration.
The Kremlin last week dismissed the idea that Washington and Moscow could turn their relationship around halfway through US President Joe Biden’s term in office, adding that there was “no hope” for improvement in the foreseeable future.
Read more:
China says allegation it provides aid to Russia has no factual basis
‘Absurd’ new US sanctions will hit foreign business deals: Russia
Russian businessman Mints cannot pause $850 mln fraud case over sanctions: UK court
-
Poland will send 60 additional tanks to UkrainePoland will deliver an additional 60 tanks to Kyiv to help it fend off Russia’s aggression, in a move hailed on Friday by Ukrainian President ... World News
-
Leopard tanks pledged by Germany to arrive in Ukraine in late MarchLeopard tanks pledged by Germany to help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion will arrive in “late March, early April,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius ... World News
-
Russia says tank promises to Ukraine show direct Western involvement in conflictThe Kremlin said on Thursday it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks to Ukraine as evidence of direct and growing US and European involvement in ... World News