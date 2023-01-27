UN chief says social media, advertisers ‘complicit’ in fueling hate
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday accused social media platforms and those who advertise on them of being “complicit” in accelerating extremism like antisemitism, racism, anti-Muslim bigotry, xenophobia, homophobia and misogyny.
“They are profit-driven catalysts for moving extremism from the margins to the mainstream,” Guterres said during a speech to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“By using algorithms that amplify hate to keep users glued to their screens, social media platforms are complicit. And so are the advertisers subsidizing this business model,” he said.
Guterres has long expressed concern about the power of social media companies and has been calling for regulation to clarify responsibility and improve transparency. He appealed on Friday for them, along with governments, to “stop the hate.”
“We know how easily hate speech turns to hate crime, how verbal violence breeds physical violence, how diversity and social cohesion are undermined – as are the values and principles that bind us together,” Guterres said.
Read more: Russia blocks CIA, FBI websites for ‘spreading false information’
-
Quarter of young Dutch believe Holocaust exaggerated: StudyDutch politicians reacted with shock Wednesday after a study showed almost a quarter of adults under 40 in the Netherlands believed the Holocaust was ... World News
-
UK’s Conservatives ditch lawmaker for comparing COVID-19 vaccines to HolocaustBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservative Party expelled a lawmaker from its parliamentary bloc on Wednesday for comparing COVID-19 ... World News
-
Kanye West’s social media accounts restricted after alleged anti-Semitic postsKanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted over the weekend, with the social media platforms saying they removed the rapper’s posts ... World News
-
Twitter's trust and safety head ignores protocol for requests from Elon MuskOn a day hundreds of Twitter Inc. employees were debating whether to resign, Ella Irwin showed up with a pep talk. Elon Musk had offered her a ... Technology