US arrests three in Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist Masih Alinejad

The US Justice Department announced Friday the arrests of three people who allegedly took part in a Tehran-backed plot to assassinate dissident Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad.

Two of those arrested were members of an Eastern European organized crime group with ties to Iran who were recruited to arrange Alinejad’s murder in New York, said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rafat Amirov, Polad Omarov and Khalid Mehdiyev were charged with murder-for-hire and money laundering for their role in the thwarted Tehran-backed plot, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

“The victim publicized (the) Iranian government’s human rights abuses, discriminatory treatment of women, suppression of democratic participation and expression and use of arbitrary imprisonment, torture and execution,” Garland said.

I just learned from 12 FBI agents that the 3 men hired by the Iranian regime to kill me on US soil have been indicted. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards have been conducting these terrorist operations for four decades.

Islamic Republic is ISIS with oil. #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/T9Hbp0iwG3 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 27, 2023

Mehdiyev was arrested last year in New York for having a rifle outside the Brooklyn home of Alinejad, a longtime critic of Iran’s regime and its head-covering laws who has promoted videos of women violating those laws on social media.

Mehdiyev pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial.

US prosecutors in 2021 charged four Iranians alleged to be intelligence operatives for Tehran with plotting to kidnap a New York-based journalist and activist. While the target of the plot was not named, Reuters confirmed she was Alinejad.

Amirov was arrested on Thursday and will have a pretrial hearing in federal court in Manhattan later on Friday. Omarov was arrested in the Czech Republic earlier this month, and the United States is seeking his extradition.

The United States in 2011 arrested one man it said was linked to an Iranian plot to assassinate the Saudi Arabian ambassador to Washington at the time at a restaurant he frequented in the capital.

Washington accuses Tehran of backing terrorism and pursuing nuclear arms, charges Iran denies.

Read more:

Blinken tells Masih Alinejad US supports her after Iran kidnapping plot

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad’s brother sentenced to 8 years in prison: Lawyer

Iran replaces Tehran police chief after attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy