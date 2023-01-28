At least 25 die in Peru bus accident: Police

At least 25 people died Saturday when a bus carrying 60 passengers plunged over a cliff in northwestern Peru, police said.
The bus, belonging to the Qorianka Tours company, had departed from Lima and was en route to Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, when for unknown reasons it left the road near the town of Organos, according to police.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
They said an unknown number of injured passengers were transported to hospitals in El Alto and Mancora, popular resorts some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of Lima.
Several passengers were thrown from the bus while others were trapped inside.
-
Peru protesters tear-gassed after president calls for truceThousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru's capital and were met with volleys of tear gas and pellets amid clashes with security forces just ... World News
-
Video: LATAM Airlines plane crashes in Peru’s airport, two firefighters deadA LATAM Airlines jet collided with a firetruck on the runway as it was taking off from the airport in Peru’s capital Lima on Friday, resulting in the ... World News
-
Peru: Angry tourists protests amid suspension of Machu Picchu ticket salesThe suspension of ticket sales to Machu Picchu sparked protests among angry tourists and merchants from the town closest to the Inca citadel.For the ... World News
-
At least 17 killed as bus plunges off cliff in PeruAt least 17 people were killed and some 30 injured when a passenger bus plunged off a cliff on Tuesday in the mountainous Cusco region of Peru, local ... World News