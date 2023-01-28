Video: Muslim teen, 17, shot by US police officer in Tracy, California

A Muslim teen has been hospitalized after being shot twice by a US police officer in Tracy, California on Friday.

The 17-year-old was armed with a knife and was reportedly chasing another male.

After the Tracy Police Department received a call regarding a “suspicious circumstance between two male subjects,” an officer was dispatched to the scene.

After the boy failed to follow the officer’s command to “stop and drop the knife,” the officer stepped in and fired at the teen, a press release from the police department said.

BREAKING: An Officer involved shooting has occurred on the corner of Foxtail and Mosswood Court in Tracy. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. This video does not intend to promote violence or harm to others but used for news purposes. #tracy @TracyMountainR pic.twitter.com/LytSvcslZy — 209 Times (@209TimesCA) January 27, 2023

“A large knife was recovered from the scene,” the report added.

The unnamed victim, due to being underage, is in stable condition but seriously injured. He is expected to recover, the same report said.

Body cam footage of the incident will be released after the investigation is through.

The officer who shot the boy because he reportedly feared for his safety and the safety of others around has been identified as C. Ramirez, according to Tracy Mountain Review.

“These events are tragic for everyone involved, our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this incident,” chief Sekou Millington was quoted as saying in the report.

The latest incident comes days after five now fired Memphis police officers were charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

A video of the incident was released on Friday, leading to peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities.

