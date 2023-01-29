Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2023. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the State Department in Washington, US, January 17, 2023. (Reuters)

Antony Blinken lands in Cairo

AFP, Cairo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt Sunday on the first stop of his Middle East visit, where he is expected to address a surge in deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken will meet the president and top diplomat in Egypt -- which has historically played a mediating role in the Middle East conflict -- before setting off to Jerusalem and Ramallah on Monday and Tuesday.

Read more:

Blinken to urge end to violence on Middle East trip

Israeli officers seal off home of Palestinian synagogue shooter

Netanyahu vows ‘strong, swift and precise’ response to Jerusalem attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size