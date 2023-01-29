Antony Blinken lands in Cairo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt Sunday on the first stop of his Middle East visit, where he is expected to address a surge in deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Blinken will meet the president and top diplomat in Egypt -- which has historically played a mediating role in the Middle East conflict -- before setting off to Jerusalem and Ramallah on Monday and Tuesday.
