Strikes will heavily disrupt public transport in France on Tuesday: Minister
Public transport in France will be heavily disrupted on Tuesday due to labor union strikes protesting the government’s planned changes to pension, Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on Sunday.
“It will be a difficult, very difficult day for public transport... We expect major disruptions,” Beaune said on LCI TV.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He added that the government remained open to talks with the unions but he said that the government would maintain the core
target of the change proposed by President Emmanuel Macron; the increase of the retirement age by two years to 64.
“The heart of the reform will not change,” he said.
The government wants to gradually increase the retirement age by three months per year from September, until 2030.
From 2027, workers will also have to make social security contributions over 43 years rather than 42 years in order to draw a full pension. The additional year was already foreseen in a 2014 reform but the government is accelerating the pace of transition.
Unions - including the moderate CFDT union -- are united against the reform and have vowed to continue strikes and
demonstrations until the government drops its plans.
Macron has said he was elected on a platform to reform pensions and that without the changes France’s pension system cannot remain financially viable.
Unions organized a first major protest on January 19, when more than a million people marched against the reform through French cities. Strikes also halted trains, blocked refineries and curbed power generation.
Last week, unions had planned a 48-hour strike at nuclear plants and fuel refineries for Thursday and Friday, but the action petered out after a day, with the hardline CGT union saying workers preferred to join the planned national strike on
Tuesday.
Read more: France’s far right to oppose Macron’s pension reform: Marine Le Pen
-
France’s far right to oppose Macron’s pension reform: Marine Le PenFrench far-right Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen said on Sunday that her party will vote against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension ... World News
-
France’s Louvre shut by pension strikesThe Louvre museum in Paris shut down Friday after striking workers blocked the entrance, management said, in the latest protest against plans to ... World News
-
France appoints new politician to examine tricky pension reformsFrance appointed Laurent Pietraszewski on Wednesday as the new politician tasked with examining reforms to the country’s pension system, ... World News
-
In blow to Macron, France pensions reform tsar resignsThe French government’s High Commissioner for Pensions Jean-Paul Delevoye resigned on Monday after local media reported that he had failed to ... World News
-
France: 8 days of pension strikes cripple train travelParis commuters crammed into the city’s only two working Metro lines as labor strikes over pension reforms crippled France’s train ... World News
-
France willing to delay pension reform timing as strikes continueThe French government said it would see through planned pension reforms but tried to assuage union anger with promises of a gradual introduction of ... World News
-
Mass strike over pensions tangles transport across FranceFrance’s high-speed trains stood still Thursday, schools across the country shut down and the Eiffel Tower warned visitors to stay away as ... World News
-
France’s Macron to launch controversial pension overhaulFrench President Emmanuel Macron has held a special government meeting to discuss ways to launch an overhaul of the pension system that has the ... World News