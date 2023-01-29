Theme
Nadhim Zahawi arrives at Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
UK PM Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi after breach of ministerial code

Reuters, London
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from government on Sunday after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.

“Following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code,” Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.

“As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government.”

