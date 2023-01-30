US farm shooting in Half Moon Bay sparked over $100 repair bill
A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe confirmed to the Bay Area News Group Friday that Chunli Zhao was enraged by the equipment bill, saying that a co-worker was to blame for the collision between his forklift and the co-worker's bulldozer.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
KNTV-TV, the NBC affiliate in the San Francisco Bay Area, was first to report the development.
Authorities say Zhao, 66, shot and killed four workers and wounded a fifth employee Monday at California Terra Garden. He then went to nearby Concord Farms, where he had worked previously, and fatally shot three former co-workers.
Zhao told KNTV-TV in a courthouse interview on Thursday that he committed the shootings. He said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and his complaints were ignored, the station reported.
On Monday, Zhao vented to his supervisor about the bill, but the supervisor insisted he needed to pay. Zhao then allegedly shot the supervisor and the co-worker, the news outlets reported.
Speaking in Mandarin, Zhao told the television station from a county jail in Redwood City that he has been in the US for 11 years and has a green card. He said he has a 40-year-old daughter in China and lived with his wife in Half Moon Bay.
The coroner’s office has named six of the victims: Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach, California; Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco; Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay; Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay; and Yetao Bing, 43, whose hometown was unknown.
The charging documents identified Jose Romero Perez as the other person killed and Pedro Romero Perez as the eighth victim, who survived.
Read more:
Immigrant farm worker charged with 7 murders in northern California shooting
California shootings: Who died in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay attacks?
Police seek motive to California mass shooting as 11th victim dies
-
California shootings: Who died in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay attacks?Back-to-back mass shootings in California have claimed the lives of people who loved to dance at a studio in Monterey Park and farm workers in the ... World News
-
Immigrant farm worker charged with 7 murders in northern California shootingA 66-year-old immigrant farm worker was formally charged with premeditated murder on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of seven co-workers near San ... World News
-
US records at least 39 mass shootings in first 24 days of 2023 aloneCalifornia experienced a tragic event over the weekend when a mass shooting in Monterey Park left 11 people dead. Just two days later, another ... World News
-
Police seek motive to California mass shooting as 11th victim diesInvestigators collected 42 bullet casings from the scene of one of California’s bloodiest mass shootings as they sought clues on Monday to what drove ... World News
-
Seven dead after mass shooting at two US farmsSeven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was ... World News
-
Twelve people injured in shooting at Louisiana nightclubAuthorities in Louisiana say 12 people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Baton Rouge early Sunday.One of the victims is in critical ... World News
-
Suspect in California shooting that left 10 dead shot and killed himself: AuthoritiesThe hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of ... World News
-
Baby, teen mother among six killed in US shootingA six-month-old baby and its teen mother were among six people killed early Monday when gunmen opened fire at a home in California, police officials ... World News