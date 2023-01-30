Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows a metro train operated by the Paris transport network RATP on the eve of a major strike by the public transport workers, in Paris, France, February 17, 2022. (Reuters)
A view shows a metro train operated by the Paris transport network RATP, in Paris, France, February 17, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Woman gives birth to baby boy on high-speed train in France

AFP, Paris                     
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Travelers on a high-speed rail service train in France experienced an unusual delay at a station at the weekend – while a fellow passenger gave birth to a baby boy, local media reported.

The pregnant woman began to feel contractions shortly after taking her seat on the Paris-Strasbourg train, run by German rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

She alerted staff and the train was held at the Lorraine TGV station in the eastern French town of Louvigny to allow a medical team on board which then delivered the baby, the Republicain Lorrain said.

The other passengers were asked for patience during the birth of the baby boy, Felix, which took just over 80 minutes.
Felix was “a little premature,” the paper noted.

Mother and baby were taken to a nearby hospital by the local firefighter service, which reported later that both were doing well.

The Republicain Lorrain said that everybody was now wondering whether the German rail operator would send a birth gift or grant its youngest passenger free trips on the network.

Read more:

Woman delivers baby in Prophet’s Mosque courtyard after unexpectedly going into labor

Jordanian woman gives birth over Atlantic

Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain: Turkish Airlines

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size