France, Ukraine discussed training Ukrainians to fly French fighter jets: Minister
France and Ukraine have discussed training Ukrainian pilots to fly French fighter jets but no decision has yet been taken, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.
Lecornu was speaking after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov in Paris.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
France to send more mobile artillery to Ukraine: Defense minister