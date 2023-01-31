Theme
A French navy aircraft handling officer (L) signals to a Rafale aircraft fighter jet on the flight deck as a firefighter (R) looks on, on the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, sailing between the Suez canal and the Red Sea on December 19, 2022. (AFP)
A French navy aircraft handling officer (L) signals to a Rafale aircraft fighter jet on the flight deck as a firefighter (R) looks on, on the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, sailing between the Suez canal and the Red Sea on December 19, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

France, Ukraine discussed training Ukrainians to fly French fighter jets: Minister

Reuters, Paris
France and Ukraine have discussed training Ukrainian pilots to fly French fighter jets but no decision has yet been taken, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

Lecornu was speaking after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov in Paris.

