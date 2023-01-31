Italian woman passenger arrested for slapping, spitting at Indian airline crew

In another incident of passenger misbehavior on board Indian airlines, a 45-year-old Italian woman passenger was arrested on Monday morning for assaulting crew members on board a Vistara airlines Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight, according to Indian media reports.



She allegedly punched a cabin crew member and spat on another during the flight.



Paola Perruccio, who had an economy class ticket, insisted on sitting in the business class, and assaulted a crew member when stopped, allegedly punching him, and spitting on another.

She was arrested by the Mumbai police based on a complaint by the airline staff, but was later given bail by a Mumbai court.



She also took off her clothes and walked up and down the aisle in a partially naked state, hurling abuses and had to be restrained mid-air for “unruly and violent behaviour.”

Vistara said in a statement: “In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer. The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs), the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival.”

After registering a case against the passenger, the Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet within a day.

“Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet in record time in a case of misbehavior by an airline passenger mid-air,” police said.

A medical examination was also conducted on the woman before booking her under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police said they have completed all formalities of recording statements of co-passengers, crew, and others.

The shocking incident is the latest of other similar acts where unruly passengers have misbehaved with fellow passengers and crew members.

