Russia to check cars for weapons, explosives in terrorist risk regions
Russia will begin checks for weapons and explosives in cars in regions of the country with a high terrorist threat level, according to a presidential decree published on Tuesday.
The decree, published on the government’s legislative portal, said that “inspections of vehicles using technical means for detecting weapons and explosives” would begin in regions where “a level of terrorist threat has been confirmed.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Russian government has since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine designated a “yellow” level terrorist threat, which corresponds to confirmed information about a planned terrorist act, in a number of regions that border or are nearby Ukraine.
Russian officials have repeatedly described artillery and airstrikes against Russian territory as “terrorism” by Ukraine. Kyiv has traditionally neither confirmed nor denied its role in strikes on Russian territory.
Read more:
Britain says it’s not practical to send its fighter jets to Ukraine
New US ambassador to Russia heckled by pro-Kremlin protesters
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: Russian athletes should not be allowed to compete at Olympics
-
Ukraine to receive over a hundred tanks in ‘first wave’ of deliveries: MinisterUkraine will receive 120 to 140 tanks in a “first wave” of deliveries from a coalition of 12 countries, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday ... World News
-
Moscow's ‘big revenge’ has begun, Zelenskyy says, as Russia claims Ukraine gainsRussia has begun its “big revenge” for Ukraine's resistance to its invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, as Russian forces ... World News
-
Biden says ‘no’ to US sending F-16 fighter jets to UkrainePresident Joe Biden said Monday he will not be sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help its war against Russian invaders, but said he would visit ... World News