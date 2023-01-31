US Treasury says no indication that US funds were misused in Ukraine

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday said it had no indication that US funds had been misused in Ukraine, but would continue to work closely with Ukrainian authorities to ensure appropriate safeguards were in place to avert corruption.

It was the Treasury’s first comment on the issue after Ukraine’s government last week dismissed a slew of senior officials in the country’s biggest political shake-up of the war following corruption allegations.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have no indication that US funds have been misused in Ukraine,” Treasury spokesperson Megan Apper said in response to a query from Reuters. “We welcome the ongoing efforts by the Ukrainian authorities to work with us to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place so that US assistance reaches those for whom it is intended.”

Apper said the Treasury would continue to work closely with the World Bank on tracking US disbursements “to confirm that they are used as intended, as well as with Ukraine and other partners to tackle corruption.”

Read more: US reverses course, will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine