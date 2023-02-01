Theme
Former interior minister Arsen Avakov delivers a speech during a session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev February 22, 2014. (Reuters)
Former interior minister Arsen Avakov delivers a speech during a session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev February 22, 2014. (Reuters)

Authorities search former Ukrainian interior minister’s residence: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Former Ukrainian interior minister Arsen Avakov said his home was searched by security officials on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a purchase of Airbus helicopters, the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet reported.

An Airbus helicopter crashed on January 18, killing 14 people including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and other top ministry officials.

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the Ukrainska Pravda report.

