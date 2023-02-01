Theme
Motorists pass by fallen rocks in the aftermath of an earthquake in Bucloc, Abra province, Philippines, on July 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Motorists pass by fallen rocks in the aftermath of an earthquake in Bucloc, Abra province, Philippines, on July 29, 2022. (Reuters)

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Mindanao in the Philippines

Reuters, Manila
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.24 miles), the EMSC said.

It was felt in Davao City, hometown of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the region’s civil disaster agency said on Facebook.

Photos and videos on social media showed people evacuating shopping malls and a university to open spaces in the city, while lights hanging in a church swayed.

The earthquake was felt more strongly in the nearby province of Davao de Oro.

Damage and aftershocks were expected, the country’s seismology agency said in a report.

