This handout photo from Myanmar's Military Information Team taken and released on January 31, 2023 shows Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing making a speech during a defense and security council meeting in Naypyidaw. (AFP)
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, 2021, presides at an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Myanmar junta says a third of townships not under full military control

AFP
Published: Updated:
Myanmar’s military does not “fully control” more than a third of the country’s townships, state media on Wednesday reported junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as saying, as authorities extended a state of emergency for six months.

Of the total 330 townships, 198 are “100 percent stable,” said Min Aung Hlaing, while the remaining 132 require varying degrees of “security attention.”

“Although there is no protest at this moment, violence is still there,” he said according to state broadcaster MRTV.

“Terrorists are terrorizing, disturbing, killing and destroying” and hampering plans to hold elections, he said.

Following its putsch the military has clashed with established ethnic rebel groups as well as dozens of “People’s Defense Forces” that have sprung up to fight back against the coup.

Analysts say some anti-junta groups have surprised the military with their effectiveness.

