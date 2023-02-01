Myanmar junta says a third of townships not under full military control
Myanmar’s military does not “fully control” more than a third of the country’s townships, state media on Wednesday reported junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as saying, as authorities extended a state of emergency for six months.
Of the total 330 townships, 198 are “100 percent stable,” said Min Aung Hlaing, while the remaining 132 require varying degrees of “security attention.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Although there is no protest at this moment, violence is still there,” he said according to state broadcaster MRTV.
“Terrorists are terrorizing, disturbing, killing and destroying” and hampering plans to hold elections, he said.
Following its putsch the military has clashed with established ethnic rebel groups as well as dozens of “People’s Defense Forces” that have sprung up to fight back against the coup.
Analysts say some anti-junta groups have surprised the military with their effectiveness.
Read more:
Hundreds of Myanmar anti-junta protesters rally in Bangkok
Myanmar junta set to cement its grip on power with tough new election rules
Human rights group files suit in Germany against Myanmar military
-
Hundreds of Myanmar anti-junta protesters rally in BangkokHundreds of noisy protesters staged a rally against Myanmar’s junta in the Thai capital on Wednesday, in stark contrast to a chilly silence in the ... World News
-
Teen falls asleep playing hide and seek in Bangladesh, wakes up in MalaysiaA teenager playing hide-and-seek at the Chittagong port in Bangladesh accidentally traveled to Malaysia after falling asleep then getting locked ... World News
-
Myanmar junta set to cement its grip on power with tough new election rulesMyanmar’s ruling junta on Friday announced tough requirements for parties to contest an election this year, including a huge increase in their ... World News
-
Human rights group files suit in Germany against Myanmar militaryA human rights group and 16 people from Myanmar have filed a criminal complaint in Germany seeking punishment of Myanmar’s generals for genocide, war ... World News