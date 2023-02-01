Nikki Haley plans to challenge Donald Trump with 2024 White House bid

Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina Governor and Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, plans to announce that she’s running for president.

She’d become the first Republican to officially challenge her former boss for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Haley is preparing to declare her candidacy in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 15, according to a person familiar with the plans.

That sets her on a collision course with Trump, who announced a comeback campaign in November and who just visited South Carolina this past weekend.

The daughter of Indian immigrant parents has long indicated that she harbors presidential aspirations but her candidacy is also a glaring sign yet of Trump’s waning grip on the party.

In April 2021, Haley said that she wouldn’t run if Trump did.

In an interview with South Carolina’s WIS-TV on Saturday, Trump pointed out her assertion she wouldn’t run if he became a candidate and said that he had recently spoken with her because she wanted his “opinion.”

He added that he told her “if your heart wants to do it you have to go do it.”

The Post and Courier of Charleston earlier reported Haley’s plan to announce her candidacy.

