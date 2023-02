Omaha police in US fatally shoot armed man in Target store

A man who opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside a Target Corp store in Omaha was fatally shot by the police on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Investigation had revealed that the suspect had fired multiple shots inside store and had an AR-15 rifle and thirteen loaded rifle magazines, the Omaha Police Department said in a statement.

Responding officers had shot the armed suspect, who was later pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department, the authorities added, saying that no victims had been found at the store or had arrived in local hospitals.

The investigation was ongoing, the police said.

The retailer said shoppers and staff at its Omaha West store had been safely evacuated and that it was working with the Omaha Police Department.

“The store will remain closed temporarily, during which time we will provide our team members full compensation and access to on-site counseling for those who need it,” a spokesperson for the retailer said in an emailed statement.

