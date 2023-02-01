Spain plans to send between 4 and 6 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine: Report
Spain plans to send between four and six German-built Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified government sources.
The actual number will depend on the condition of the battle tanks in storage and how many other countries will eventually supply to Ukraine, the sources told El Pais.
A spokesperson for the Spanish defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Kyiv secured pledges from the West this month to supply main battle tanks to help fend offRussia’s invasion, with Moscow mounting huge efforts to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday his government expects to receive 120 to 140 Western tanks from a coalition of 12 countries in a first wave.
Kuleba said those tanks would include German Leopard 2, British Challenger 2 and U.S. M1 Abrams tanks, and that Ukraine was also “really counting” on supplies of French Leclerc tanks being agreed.
Read more:
Norway will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine: Defense minister
Blinken to discuss Russia's war on Ukraine with Chinese officials
France, Ukraine discussed training Ukrainians to fly French fighter jets: Minister
-
Israeli PM Netanyahu says considering military aid to Ukraine, mediationIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he was considering military aid to Ukraine and was willing to serve as a mediator, following ... Middle East
-
Memorial held for former US Navy Seal killed in UkraineFormer US Navy SEAL Daniel Swift, who was killed fighting for Ukraine, was commemorated in a memorial service in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on ... World News
-
Putin’s war in Ukraine pushes ex-Soviet states toward new alliesVladimir Putin invaded Ukraine partly to assert Russia’s regional dominance once and for all. Nearly a year on, the Russian president has achieved the ... World News