Fresh US restrictions against Taliban for bans on women’s rights
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new visa restrictions against the Taliban Wednesday in response to bans on employment and education for women in Afghanistan.
“I am taking action today to impose additional visa restrictions on certain current or former Taliban members, members of non-state security groups, and other individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, repressing women and girls in Afghanistan,” Blinken said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Blinken said the repressive actions included “the Taliban’s decision to ban women from universities and from working with NGOs. ”
Since their return to power in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on Afghan women, banning them from holding public jobs, attending secondary schools and universities, or from going to parks.
At the end of December, they banned NGOs from working with Afghan women, leading several organizations to suspend their activities.
Blinken added that Washington will continue to work in coordination with allied countries to make “clear to the Taliban that their actions will carry significant costs and close the path to improved relations with the international community.”
Read more:
UN calls on Taliban to let women help give aid to desperate Afghans
Afghan female students not allowed to sit university entrance exam: Taliban
-
Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threatsNoura’s determination to play sports was so great that she defied her family’s opposition for years. Beatings from her mother and jeers from her ... Features
-
US calls for UN to urge Taliban to reverse bans on womenThe United States on Friday pushed the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan to reverse bans ... World News
-
Taliban official pushes back as deputy UN chief has talks in Kabul on women’s rightsThe United Nations deputy secretary-general discussed women’s rights with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister on Wednesday after the Taliban ... World News