EU’s von der Leyen arrives in Ukraine’s Kyiv for talks
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for meetings intended to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears.
“Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia’s invasion. This time, with my team of Commissioners,” she wrote on Twitter under a photo of her arriving at a Kyiv railway station.
“We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation.”
Members of the executive European Commission will meet members of the Ukrainian government on Thursday.
On Friday, von der Leyen and the chairman of the 27 European Union national leaders, Charles Michel, will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
