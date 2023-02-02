Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Wikipedia webpage in use on a laptop computer is seen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, January 17, 2012. Wikipedia, the popular community-edited online encyclopedia, will black out its English-language site for 24 hours to seek support against proposed U.S. anti-piracy legislation that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales said threatens the future of the Internet. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY CRIME LAW)
Wikipedia webpage in use on a laptop computer is seen in this photo illustration. (File photo: Reuters)

Pakistan orders Wikipedia to remove ‘unlawful’ content or face ban

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Wikipedia will be blocked in Pakistan if the platform fails to take down content deemed to be sacrilegious within 48 hours, the country’s telecoms regulator said.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday said it had “degraded Wikipedia services on non-compliance of an earlier direction to remove “unlawful content, according to a statement. While it did not elaborate on measures taken, some suggested the site had been throttled.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

If the platform fails to remove the content in question, Wikipedia “will be blocked within Pakistan, the authority said, without specifying the information it wanted removed.

“There is slowness and definitely it’ll impact especially those who use Wikipedia for education and information purposes, Wahaj-us-Siraj, Chief Executive Officer of internet provider Nayatel, said in a text message.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, whose laws condone capital punishment for anyone convicted of affronting Islam.

Authorities have in the past taken action against various social media platforms for broadcasting content deemed blasphemous.

Read more:

Suicide bomber who killed over 100 in Pakistan mosque was in police uniform

Have the fees of the Pakistani passport increased in the UAE? Officials respond

49 boys drown in Pakistan boating accident

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size