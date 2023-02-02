Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 12, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Lavrov says US ‘directly participated’ in Nord Stream explosions

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said the United States was directly involved in explosions that severely damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year.

Lavrov provided no evidence for his claim. President Vladimir Putin has previously accused Britain of blowing up the pipelines, which London denied.

In an interview on state TV, Lavrov also said the West was lying about Russia’s refusal to negotiate over Ukraine and was trying to turn Moldova, Georgia and former Soviet states in Central Asia against Moscow.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

EU’s von der Leyen arrives in Ukraine’s Kyiv for talks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size