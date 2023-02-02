Sudan, Israel agree to move forward with ‘normalization’: Sudan foreign ministry

Sudan and Israel on Thursday agreed to move forward with “normalization,” the Sudanese foreign ministry said during a visit to Khartoum by Israel’s top diplomat.

“It has been agreed to move forward towards the normalization of relations between the two countries,” the Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

