Turkey flag (Shutterstock)
The flag of Turkey. (File photo)

Turkey summons Norwegian ambassador over plan to attack Quran during protest

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Turkish foreign ministry summoned Norway’s ambassador on Thursday over the Norwegian authorities’ permission for a protest in the country scheduled for Friday, a ministry source said.

Ankara strongly condemned the permission which it says is a “provocative act” which will attack the Quran, the source from the ministry said, adding that the ministry had asked for a reversal of allowing the demonstration.

A protest including the burning a copy of Quran last month near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by an anti-immigrant Danish/Swedish politician from the far-right fringe drew strong condemnation from Ankara.

