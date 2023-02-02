Turkey summons Norwegian ambassador over plan to attack Quran during protest
The Turkish foreign ministry summoned Norway’s ambassador on Thursday over the Norwegian authorities’ permission for a protest in the country scheduled for Friday, a ministry source said.
Ankara strongly condemned the permission which it says is a “provocative act” which will attack the Quran, the source from the ministry said, adding that the ministry had asked for a reversal of allowing the demonstration.
A protest including the burning a copy of Quran last month near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by an anti-immigrant Danish/Swedish politician from the far-right fringe drew strong condemnation from Ankara.
