US CDC warns against using India-made eyedrops after vision loss, death

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning against the use of eyedrops that have caused at least 55 instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalizations, and one death.

The CDC has urged healthcare providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears after dozens of people reported infections of the cornea, intraocular fluids, respiratory tract and urinary tract, and sepsis.

CDC’s investigation has found traces of Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria – which is highly resistant to antibiotics – in open bottles.

The investigation is still ongoing but lab and epidemiological evidence have tied the use of the drops to multiple cases across the states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington.

The agency advises patients to watch for signs of infections if they have used the eye drops.

In a statement released on Wednesday, EzriCare said it was “not aware of any testing that definitively links the Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak to EzriCare Artificial Tears. Nonetheless, we immediately took action to stop any further distribution or sale of EzriCare Artificial Tears.”

“To the greatest extent possible, we have been contacting customers to advise them against continued use of the product. We also immediately reached out to both CDC and FDA and indicated our willingness to cooperate with any requests they may have of us,” the statement added.

The drug company said its eyedrops are manufactured in India by Global Pharma Healthcare, adding that the Indian manufacturer was reportedly “working with FDA” to recall the product that is also marketed under other brand names.

