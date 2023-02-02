Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy from an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy from an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2023. (Reuters)

White House: We have no hostile intent toward North Korea

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The White House on Wednesday rejected North Korean accusations that joint military exercises in the region are a provocation and said the United States has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang.

“We have made clear we have no hostile intent toward the DPRK (North Korea) and seek serious and sustained diplomacy to address the full range of issues of concern to both countries and the region,” said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

North Korea says US drills have pushed situation to ‘extreme red-line’: KCNA

South Korea, US to hold ‘tabletop exercises’ on nuclear threats

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size