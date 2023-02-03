Canada summons China’s ambassador over balloon incident

Canada summoned China’s ambassador on Thursday after what Ottawa described as a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected over North American airspace, a spokesperson for the Canadian foreign ministry said on Friday.

“We will continue to vigorously express our position to Chinese officials through multiple channels,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China: Balloon in US airspace for research, expresses regret for straying into US