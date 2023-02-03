Theme
Printed Chinese and Canada flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Printed Chinese and Canada flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. (Reuters)

Canada summons China’s ambassador over balloon incident

Reuters, Ottawa
Published: Updated:
Canada summoned China’s ambassador on Thursday after what Ottawa described as a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected over North American airspace, a spokesperson for the Canadian foreign ministry said on Friday.

“We will continue to vigorously express our position to Chinese officials through multiple channels,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

