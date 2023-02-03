Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police officers work in the area near the scene of a train crash in Recklinghausen, Germany, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police officers work in the area near the scene of a train crash in Recklinghausen, Germany, February 2, 2023. (Reuters)

Children hit by train in Germany, one killed: Authorities

Reuters, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A child was killed, and another was seriously injured on Thursday after they were hit by a train along a railway line in the western German town of Recklinghausen, local authorities said.

Bild newspaper said the victims were dragged by a freight train for several hundred meters (yards).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s horrible. Children and trains and at such a young age, it’s just horrible what happened here and one can only hope the parents will have the strength to overcome this great misfortune,” Herbert Reul, the interior minister in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told journalists at the scene.

“Why, how come, these are all questions that no one can yet answer and wouldn’t solve anything,” Reul said.

Read more:

Two killed, several wounded in knife attack on train in Germany

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size