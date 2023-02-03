Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Breaking News USE THIS

China says working to ‘verify’ reports it flew spy balloon over US

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China said on Friday it was working to verify the facts around US claims that Beijing flew a spy balloon over its territory, warning against “hype” over the issue.

“Verification is under way” over the reports, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing, adding that “until the facts are clear, making conjectures and hyping up the issue will not help to properly resolve it.”

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size